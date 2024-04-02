FCT's N1.28tn budget to revolutionise infrastructure provision, says Minister

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said that the FCT’s N1.28 trillion 2024 statutory budget will revolutionise infrastructure provision in the nation’s capital. The minister, who made this statement during a media chat with journalists in Abuja, said the budget will not only cater for the provision of roads in the FCT but will also prioritise the healthcare and education sectors, as well as the Abuja metro line, amongst other projects.

He said: “Frankly speaking, it is going to revolutionise infrastructure as far as the FCT is concerned. Not only in road networks but also in health and education.” The minister said 70 per cent of the budget has been allocated to capital expenditure, with 58 per cent of that capital component earmarked for the completion of ongoing projects, while 42 per cent is for new project

