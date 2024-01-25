FCT Police Command explains explosion caused by overheated refuse bin

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has urged citizens not to panic as blast was due to an over-heated refuse bin. Spokesperson for the command, Josephine Adeh, said that the explosion near a refuse dump in Maitama, Abuja was caused by an overheated metal refuse container. Two refuse evacuators were injured and are receiving medical attention.

The command advised the public to use plastic or rubber containers for waste disposal to reduce the risk of incidents related to overheated metal refuse containers





Police Superintendent detained over alleged defilement caseA Superintendent of Police identified simply as Emmanuel, attached to the Bori Police Area Command, Khana Local Council of Rivers State, has been detained over an alleged case of defilement.

Bandits and Kidnappers Abduct Over 96 People in FCTSuspected bandits and kidnappers have abducted over 96 people in the Bwari and Dei Dei areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the past 21 days. The residents of these areas are living in fear due to the frequent attacks.

Police rescue kidnap victims in Bwari Area CouncilOperatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command have rescued kidnap victims in the Bwari Area Council and reunited them with their families. The rescue was carried out in collaboration with the anti-kidnapping squad and troops of the Nigerian Army. The victims were rescued around Kajuru forest in Kaduna State.

Police Kill Three Gunmen Suspected of Murdering Officers in Anambra StateThe police in Anambra State have killed three gunmen suspected of murdering two officers escorting an Anambra-born politician. The Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, provided an update on the incident and stated that the police are on a manhunt for the remaining members of the gang. Two police personnel were injured during the operation but have since been treated and discharged. Additionally, a 51-year-old man who was abducted by the hoodlums was rescued.

Police Arrest Kidnapper of Hotelier in Rivers StateOperatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested one kidnapper, who abducted a popular hotelier in the state and received N25 million ransom.

Wanted Armed Robber and Cult Leader Neutralised by Rivers State PoliceOperatives of the Rivers State Police Command have neutralised Silas Oderereke, a wanted armed robber and leader of the Greenlanders cult in Ahoada West Local Council. Oderereke had been on the run for the past four years and was involved in a robbery operation and property vandalism. He resisted arrest and opened fire on the police, resulting in his death. Two other cult leaders managed to escape.

