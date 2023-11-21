FCT Minister reaffirms commitment to complete strategic projects

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has reaffirmed the commitment of the FCT Administration to complete all strategic projects in the territory within the shortest possible time. Wike made the affirmation while inspecting some ongoing projects within the city. The projects include the official residence of the Vice President, roads B12, B6, Circle Road, and Abuja Central Area, as well as the Southern Parkway, which is nearing completion.

The minister, who assured the contractors that the necessary funds would be made available to ensure that the projects were completed by May 2024, commended the contractors for the quality and pace of work of the projects. Speaking at the official residence of the Vice President, being constructed by Julius Berger, Wike said: “You made a promise to us that you will complete this project within 7-8 months. Even though we have not mobilised you, you have shown concern by working. “It is very important and shows that you have confidence in us. Let me assure you that we will mobilise you before Decembe





