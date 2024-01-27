FCT Chairmen Mandated to Hold Monthly Security Meetings

Mr Wike assured the FCT residents that the government would provide everything that security agencies require to help them to perform their duties. He has mandated the chairmen of the six Area Councils of the FCT to hold mandatory monthly security meetings to improve the security situation in their respective area councils.

Mr Wike, who gave the directive during a security town hall at Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), in Abuja on Friday, urged to be notified if any chairmen failed to hold the monthly security meeting. According to him, any council chairman that does not hold monthly council security meetings is a threat to the security of the council. “Therefore, I will be calling meetings of all traditional leaders, meeting with all council chairmen and meeting with all security agencies. If there is no monthly meeting held in terms of security meeting in the councils, I should be aware, and I will hold that chairman responsible for any security breach





Bandits and Kidnappers Abduct Over 96 People in FCTSuspected bandits and kidnappers have abducted over 96 people in the Bwari and Dei Dei areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the past 21 days. The residents of these areas are living in fear due to the frequent attacks.

FCT Police Command explains explosion caused by overheated refuse binThe FCT Police Command has clarified that the explosion near a refuse dump in Maitama, Abuja was caused by an overheated metal refuse container. Two refuse evacuators were injured and are receiving medical attention. The command advised the public to use plastic or rubber containers for waste disposal to reduce the risk of incidents related to overheated metal refuse containers.

Atiku Abubakar laments killing of another captiveFormer Vice President Atiku Abubakar expresses his distress over the killing of another captive abducted by kidnappers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The victim, Folorunsho Ariyo, was one of 10 people kidnapped from Sagwari Estate Layout in Dutse, Bwari Area Council of the FCT. This incident occurred shortly after the killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyat, a student at Ahmadu Bello University.

Presidency Debunks Rumour of Moving Federal Capital Territory to LagosThe Presidency has debunked a rumour that President Bola Tinubu is planning to move the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to Lagos. It said this on the heels of a rumour that surfaced on social media that the President plans to move the FCT to Lagos State after a department under the Ministry of Aviation, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) moved some of its departments to Lagos.

Governor Wike directs Area Councils to strengthen local vigilance teamsGovernor Nyesom Wike has directed the chairmen of the six Area Councils in the Territory to strengthen their local vigilance teams by ensuring that their needs were adequately met. Wike, while speaking at a security town hall meeting with stakeholders and residents of Kwali Area Council on Tuesday in Kwali town, said his administration has almost concluded procurement processes for more security vehicles. The minister, who promised to ensure a swift deployment of the vehicles, also requested the councils to provide more motorcycles to the vigilance teams.

Kaduna State Government to Establish Security Trust FundThe Kaduna state government has announced plans to establish the Kaduna State Security Trust Fund in order to address the recurring security challenges faced by the state. Governor Uba Sani made this announcement during a meeting with traditional rulers and local government chairmen. The government is fully committed to the security and safety of the state.

