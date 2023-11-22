FCT Administration Sets Cost of Certificate of Occupancy at N5 Million

Mr Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT says the FCT Administration has pegged cost of issuance of Certificate of Occupancy (C- of-O) at N5 million. Wike made the pronouncement at a meeting he held with estate developers in Abuja on Tuesday. He said payment could be made within four months of land allocation after which the C-of-O would be handed over to the applicant.

He added that he would seek the approval of President Bola Tinubu to link applicants’ National Identification Number to C-of-Os before issuance





