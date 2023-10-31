FBS Reveals Three Key Macro Factors Shaping Financial Markets in Q4

FBS Analysts indicate that financial markets will be challenged by political actions toward energy supplies and the development of monetary and migration policies for the rest of 2023 and beyond. Thus, traders should focus on agile trading strategies, exploit seasonality trends, and focus on defensive assets and mid-to-low volatility stocks.

Police Council has confirmed Dr Kayode Egbetokun as the substantive Inspector General of Police, at its first meeting under President Bola Tinubu. Egbetokun earned the confirmation following his giant strides in capacity building of officers, and operational decisions a few months after appointment. The last time the Nigeria Police Council met was on June 4,…

The British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) has partnered with the Lagos State Government to host the 2023 Lagos Farm Fair as part of the activities commemorating United Nations World Food Day, which was held at the Police College, Ikeja. The Lagos Farm Fair is an initiative under "Wealth is Here,” which is aimed at…

Sri Lanka is set to award a multi-billion dollar oil refinery project to a Chinese state-owned company after a rival bidder pulled out, the energy minister said Tuesday. Kanchana Wijesekera said the government would shortly enter into an investment agreement with Sinopec to build the refinery next to the Chinese-run port at the southern town…

A non-profit foundation, Caprecon Development Foundation, has expressed worry over the growing rate of out-of-school children in Kano, just as he promised to complement government effort to return the vulnerable children back to school. Statistics indicated over 3 million out-of-school children in Northern Nigeria with Kano having the larger percent, an ugly development fast become…

