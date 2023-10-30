FBN Holdings declares N270b profit in third quarter

The commercial banking unit posted N922.2 billion gross earnings, which represents 79.8 per cent increase from N512.9 billion it achieved during same period of last year.

“The total assets of N13.8 trillion, represents 37.2 per cent growth as against N10.1 trillion it achieved in December 2022. Customers’ loans and advances (net) of N5.3 trillion, up 40.1 per cent year-to-date as against N3.7 trillion in December 2022. Customers’ deposits of stood at N8.9 trillion, up 29.2 per cent year-t-date as against N6.9 trillion it achieved in December 2022,” it said.

Group Managing Director, FBN Holdings, Nnamdi Okonkwo, said: “Over the period, we have delivered a strong performance and growth enabled by focused execution of our strategic plans. Gross earnings were up by 80.1 per cent, while our profit before tax grew by 156 per cent year-on-year. headtopics.com

Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited (Commercial Banking Group), Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, stated: ”In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, FirstBank Group reported impressive financial results, reflecting sustained growth and resilience of the franchise.

He said the performance is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and it reaffirms FirstBank’s position as one of the leading players in the commercial banking industry.

