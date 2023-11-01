Father, son shot dead in US during argument with neighbour over noise

In videos shared on social media, an African American man dressed in all black is seen pacing angrily outside his neighbour’s apartment waiting for Mathurin who comes out briefly before going back in to put on a shirt.

Moments later, Mathurin marches out of the apartment brandishing a pair of scissors and charges towards Pass. Mode, who was also in the hallway, tries to get away from the gunman, but the neighbour fires multiple shots at him, leaving him to die in a pool of his own blood next to a staircase.

After killing both father and sun, Pass calmly leaves the scene. The murders happened on Sunday night.The victim’s family called the suspect psychotic, saying he would constantly complain about noise when they weren’t making any.

