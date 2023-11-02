Farmers get additional support with cooperative, cottage industries

Olusanya, who was with her Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Olatokunbo Emokpae, and State Coordinator of APPEALS Project, Mrs. Oluranti Sagoe-Oviebo, reiterated government’s commitment to food security. She sought the collaboration of government and farmers, especially those in poultry, for wholesale processed chicken, to end importation.

The commissioner stressed the importance of supportinagricultural food chain and the farming community to meet demands of Lagos. She said: “We import more than we export. We consume more than we produce. We should support agricultural food system. We need to support farmers to produce enough for Nigeria and Lagos, which is why Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu believes in the food actors.” Mrs.

She urged farmers to use the facilities, saying the broiler centre will address rising cost of imported chicken and reduce cost of local production. According to her, Eko Farmers APPEALS Cooperative Multipurpose Society will metamorphose into a microfinance bank for them.

Cooperative Society Chairperson, Nurat Omotayo-Atoba, said the cooperative will be run by credible farmers and professionals. She said: “We are transforming this cooperative into a microfinance bank where farmers can save and collect loans. It will be the first in the country once we take off.”

