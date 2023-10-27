Fans Fume As Premier League Confirms First Christmas Eve Match In 28 Years

The decision to reschedule the game, that was originally slated to be played on Dec. 23 but has been moved to Dec. 24 for a 1 p.m. (GMT) kickoff, was criticised by the Chelsea fans who described it as “totally unacceptable.”

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST) said match-going fans would face issues travelling to Wolves on a holiday weekend.“Not only could this lead to staffing issues at Molineux, but holiday transport timetables will further inconvenience supporters.”

CST added that they had requested a meeting with the Premier League on Tuesday and hoped to discuss the matter along with the Wolves 1877 Supporters Trust and the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA).“The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust will formally request that the Premier League properly consults supporters on this issue and that they reverse this decision,” it added. headtopics.com

The FSA said it was "shocking scheduling" by the Premier League, adding that they stood with supporters' trusts from both clubs in opposing Christmas Eve fixtures.

