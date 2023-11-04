Family sues to recover possession of property in Ado-Ekiti

In a suit marked HAD/154/2022 filed by Hon. Kunle Ojo on behalf of the family, the claimants are asking the court to help recover possession of the five-bedroom bungalow situated at GRA, Ado-Ekiti. In an affidavit deposed to by B.J Fayemi ESQ of Fayemi Bolarinwa Joshua and co chamber, the claimant averred that the defendant rented the property from his late father, Prof. Afolabi Ojo before his demise but refuse to pay the rent of the property as and when due

.The Claimant "averred the defendants have refused to pay the rent of the property as and when due which make the arrears of the rent remained in the sum N4,462,500 from 1st April, 2016 to 31st March, 2022."The Claimants averred the defendants paid N600,000 out of N5,062,500 from 1st of July, 2015 to 31st March, 2022 leaving the balance of N4,462,500 unpaid from 1st of April, 2016 to 31st of March, 2022.

