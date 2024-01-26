Family of four dies of poisoning in Enugu State

The Umu-Azoribe kindred, Ukana, in Udi Local Council of Enugu State, yesterday, revealed that their brother, Peter Okolongwu; wife, Petronilla, and two members of the family died of poisoning. Peter, his wife, and their nephew and niece, who were living with them, had died days apart after developing similar clinical manifestations on January 18 and 19, last year, at Amukwu village, in Abor, Udi Local Council.

The Guardian had reported, last year, that their sudden death threw the community into mourning and confusion. It also delayed their burial. In the same vein, members of Umu-Azoribe kindred where Petronilla hailed from had embarked on clinical inquiries to ascertain the true cause(s) of their death





