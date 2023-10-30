Family, Dignitaries Pay Tribute To Anenih At Memorial Service

disciplined and detribalized Nigerian who tended to the needs of all who came his way without discrimination.

Anenih Jnr, who is the organising secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, spoke at the fifth memorial anniversary held in Benin to honour the patriarch of Anenih family of Uzenema-Arue community at Uromi in Esan Northeast local government area of Edo State.

The immediate past minister of state for budget and National Planning and governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress 9APC), Prince Clem Agba, took the opportunity of the reception to heap the moral burden on the Edo State chapter of the PDP by tasking the party to cede its 2024 governorship ticket to Mr Tony Anenih Jnr. headtopics.com

Anwnih Jnr said discipline and interactions devoid of tribalism were the virtues that made his late father succeed in his political career and other ventures. At the mass service held at St. Paul Catholic Church, the officiating priest, Rev. Fr. Pascal Omolon who prayed for the repose of the soul of Chief Anenih, also eulogised the politician whom he described as a man who came to lift the Nigerian people and the Catholic Church to which he dedicated his times and resources.

In a lecture that he delivered in his honour, the director of Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts and visiting professor at the Emerald Energy Institute at the University of Port Harcourt, Dr Sam Amadi, described the late Anenih, among other commendations, as a man who had demonstrated a true sense of uncommon leadership. headtopics.com

