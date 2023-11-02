Families get hints on healthy eating

Dada urged women to grow their food, through small-scale farming as backyard gardens or community gardens. This, she said, ensures access to nutritious food, and self-sufficiency.Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Oluyemi Kalesnawo, said the state is interested in residents’ wellbeing, adding we would always stress good nutrition.

“We will continue to spread the message of eating balanced diet, especially to our women because we are in charge of the family’s diet. They have been taught the proper combination and preparation of meals, even from from pregnancy till adulthood. We will continue to admonish women to be creative in the kitchen to ensure a healthy society in general,” she added.

