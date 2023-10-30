Falomo Rotary Club empower police officers’ wives with N1.5m credit scheme

The Rotary Club of Falomo in Lagos State has empowered 30 women under the umbrella of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) with N1.5 million credit scheme to boost their petty businesses. This is the third in the series in the last three years as the club had in 2022 given N1 million to 20…

The scheme is administered by the Nigeria Police Force Micro-Finance Bank on behalf of the Club. The beneficiaries are expected to pay back their N50,000 interest-free loan within a period. “Each time we do it, we double the beneficiaries and for this, we increased it by 150 per cent. The whole idea is to encourage each woman (police officers’ wives) the opportunity to increase in their trade and commerce to have profit to take care of their homes.

“We started with N500,000 for 10 beneficiaries and increased it to N1m for 20 beneficiaries. Now we are doing N1.5m for 30. We hope to grow it to N50m in the future,” he added. Bello admonished the beneficiaries not to divert the fund to areas that would not yield profit, adding that their ability to pay back the loan early would give room for the release of further facilities by the Club. headtopics.com

Renowned journalist, public scholar, author and poet, Dr Tunde Olusunle, has been listed for the conferment of the Fellowship of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA). This was contained in the congratulatory letter to Dr Olusunle signed by Maik Ortserga, General Secretary of the association, copied The Guardian.

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Article of Faith: Rejoice in the Lord always (2), By Femi AribisalaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

That Abraham’s children may live together in peace, By Wole OlaoyePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Rotary Provides Indigent FCT Residents Free Healthcare ServicesThe Rotary Club of Abuja Jabi Lakeside has offered free medical health care services to over 300 residents of Kuchigoro community in the Federal Capital Read more ⮕