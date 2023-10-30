Falcons Join Trending Challenge In Latest Agba Baller Video

The super falcons shared on their Instagram page of the starrs taking part in answering the question who is the Agba Baller, which features, player like Fans favorite Michelle Alozie, Asisat Oshoala who finally claim to…

The super falcons shared on their Instagram page of the starrs taking part in answering the question who is the Agba Baller, which features, player like Fans favorite Michelle Alozie, Asisat Oshoala who finally claim to be the Agba Baller, Esther Onyenezide, Monday Gift, Comfort Folorunsho, Ajakaye Opeyemi, Rofiat Imuran, all saying they are not the “Agba Baller”.

The super falcons salvaged a draw in the reverse fixture when Rashidat Ajibade equalised in the 52nd minute to put the falcons at the advantage heading back home, that was when Birkie Amare had scored for the host in the 6th minute of the encounter. headtopics.com

The super falcons shared on their Instagram page of the starrs taking part in answering the question who is the Agba Baller, which features, player like Fans favorite Michelle Alozie, Asisat Oshoala who finally claim to…

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) has announced jury members for its 12th edition, scheduled for November 5 to 11, 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria. Nissi Ogulu represents something more than just a musician. The 26-year-old singer, visual artist and engineer is a hybrid of guts and talent. Born to the musical family of the Ogulus, the young chanteuse has soared in her own unique halo, shining brightly for the risks she takes. headtopics.com

Kingsley Okwudiri Emeghebo, widely known as Kingsley King, is causing ripples in the global music scene with his latest EP, "Afro Vibes." Since its release on July 28, 2023, this Afrobeat sensation has seen tremendous success, with music lovers worldwide resonating with his unique sound.

Again, Waldrum ‘ll be absent as Super Falcons, Lucy battle for ticketSuper Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum, will not be in charge of the women’s national team when they meet Ethiopia’s Lucy in the decisive leg of their Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier in Abuja this week. Read more ⮕

2024 Olympics Qualifiers: Gusau Seeks Support For Super Falcons Ahead Ethiopia ClashEresident of the Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Gusau has urged Nigerians to come out to support the Super Falcons when they take on Ethiopia in their Read more ⮕

Super Falcons Star Ajibade Floats New FoundationSuper Falcons and Atletico Madrid Femenino forward Rasheedat Ajibade has floated a new foundation to empower and ginger youths in Nigeria. Read more ⮕

Super Falcons World Cup bonus paid to NFFNigeria's Super Falcons will now hope to get their World Cup bonus after the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) announced that they have paid the prize monies to all the Football Federations. Each Super Falcons player will receive $60,000 after they were eliminated at the Round of 16 stage. Read more ⮕

Olympics qualifiers: NFF throws gate open for Super Falcons vs EthiopiaThe 2024 Olympic Games second round second leg qualifier between the Super Falcons of Nigeria and Crux of Ethiopia will be open to fans free of charge. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made the announcement on Sunday. The NFF adopted the measure to encourage fans to come out in large numbers and support the team. Read more ⮕

Olympics qualifiers: Ethiopia arrive Abuja for Super Falcons clashThe Lucy of Ethiopia have arrived Abuja ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics second round, second leg qualifying match against the Super Falcons of Nigeria. The 35-person delegation arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport on Sunday afternoon aboard an Ethiopian Airways flight. Read more ⮕