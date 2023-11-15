Fabricated Lies and Attacks on Head of Civil Service

It has become clearly obvious that some unpatriotic and corrupt so-called ‘powerful people’ are sponsoring and inserting fabricated lies and innuendos in a section of disrepute media platforms with the aim of inciting the politicization of the appointment of Federal Permanent Secretaries and denouncing the culture of meritocracy in the Public Service.

These enemies of fair-play, accountability and due process in their desperation have even launched sponsored and coordinated media attacks in an attempt to tarnish the hard-earned image and integrity of Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation. This is coming, following the examination recently conducted by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF). The exam which was open to eligible Directors from states having vacancies followed the conclusion of a screening exercise. According to a circular from the Office, out of the 85 Directors that were cleared to sit for the written exam, 61 candidates failed to meet the minimum mark of 50 percen

