EXTRA: 'The man who won the election' -- Chimamanda introduces Obi at US university lecture

Chimamanda Adichie, award-winning novelist, on Wednesday introduced Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as “the man who won the presidential election”.During a side chat, the writer introduced Obi to her audience as the man who, according to popular opinion, won the presidential election.

“I want to recognise the presence of a man I deeply respect and a man who I think is a beacon of hope not just for Nigeria but for Africa. And he’s the man who many of us know won the election in Nigeria,” Adichie said.“He’s also an example of that very rare quality in politicians which is genuine humility.”

Adichie said some of her literary works were inspired by rage stirred up by the happenings in Nigeria, particularly referencing the elections. The award-winning novelist had written to US President Joe Biden, expressing dissatisfaction over the process of the presidential election, which she said was not marred by technical faults but deliberately manipulated.In her letter, Adichie said the election was full of discrepancies and irregularities which were all shunned by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). headtopics.com

Continuing her lecture, the novelist insisted that there was evidence to prove that Obi won the poll, adding that the results of the election have made Nigerian youth grow more disillusioned.“I mean there are many other things I’m enraged about, don’t get me started about women in the world, but what’s happening in Nigeria is quite simple.

“I think that we have a generation of young people who are increasingly disillusioned because they had such faith in this past election and so for me, it’s simply that I am enraged but also that I am not letting go of hope.”Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled second with 6,984,520 votes, while Obi was next with 6,101,533 votes. headtopics.com

