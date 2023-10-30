Explosion rocks Rivers House of Assembly complex

It was gathered that the complex located on Moscow Road was engulfed by fire after a loud bang was heard at about 8pm last night.
Police operatives from the Rivers State Police Headquarters, near the complex were said to have rushed to put the fire out. Heavy security, comprising 17 patrol vans and an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) were reportedly used to cordon off the area.
It was learnt that before the fire was successfully put out, a section of the assembly complex had been affected. Though the police had yet to confirm the incident, a senior police officer, who spoke in confidence, said the intervention by police operatives prevented the fire from spreading. headtopics.com
Nigeria Headlines
