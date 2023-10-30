Explosion rocks Rivers House of Assembly complex

It was gathered that the complex located on Moscow Road was engulfed by fire after a loud bang was heard at about 8pm last night.

Police operatives from the Rivers State Police Headquarters, near the complex were said to have rushed to put the fire out. Heavy security, comprising 17 patrol vans and an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) were reportedly used to cordon off the area.

It was learnt that before the fire was successfully put out, a section of the assembly complex had been affected. Though the police had yet to confirm the incident, a senior police officer, who spoke in confidence, said the intervention by police operatives prevented the fire from spreading. headtopics.com

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

BREAKING: Fire Guts Rivers State Assembly Complex Amid Plot to Impeach Governor Fubara [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Rivers assembly set on fire over threat to impeach Gov FubaraA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

NPFL Reschedules Five Matches Involving, Insurance, Rivers United, Doma UnitedThe board of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) have rescheduled five matches due to logistics reasons. Read more ⮕

Accord Party appeals judgment of governorship tribunal in RiversThe Accord Party in Rivers State has appealed the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, which validated the victory of Governor Siminialayi Fubara of the People's Democratic Party, PDP as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. Read more ⮕

Oyo dredges eight flood-prone rivers, streams to curb floodingNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Rivers United defender Ohaegbu suspended for Lobi Stars clashRivers United defender Anthony Ohaegbu will miss his team's week five clash against Lobi Stars, DAILY POST reports. Ohaegbu will miss the game due to suspension. Experienced centre-back Uche John is expected to replace him in the starting line-up. Read more ⮕