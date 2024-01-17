Explosion in Ibadan: Company Responsible for Storing Explosives Identified

The company responsible for storing the explosives that caused the explosion in Ibadan has been identified. Governor Seyi Makinde has promised to bring the culprits to justice and ensure the welfare of the victims. An Emergency Operation Centre has been set up to oversee search and rescue efforts.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Explosion Causes Panic in IbadanAn explosion in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, caused panic among residents. The cause of the explosion is still unknown, but some victims were admitted to hospitals for treatment. The exact location of the explosion is also unclear. Emergency officials are urging blood donors to help save lives.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Residents of Ibadan complain about persistent cash scarcitySome residents of Ibadan have decried the persistent cash scarcity, even as banks and Point of Sales (PoS) operators are trading blames over the situation. Describing their experiences in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Sunday, the residents said not so much had changed from what the situation was the last yuletide. Some banks in Ibadan still have limits on the amount of cash customers can withdraw from ATMs, even long after the festive season. An entrepreneur, Mr John Alamu, noted that customers could only withdraw a maximum of N10,000 at some ATM points while many ATMs were empty.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

University of Ibadan Appoints UBA CEO as AmbassadorUniversity of Ibadan (UI) has appointed the group managing director/CEO of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, as an Ambassador of the university in recognition of his contribution to the banking industry and support for the university.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Petrobras Returns to African Oil Market with Acquisition in Sao Tome and PrincipeBrazilian oil company Petrobras has purchased three exploration blocks in Sao Tome and Principe, signaling its reentry into the African oil and gas market. This move comes after the company sold its Nigerian assets three years ago. Petrobras' decision to exit Nigeria in 2020 was driven by financial difficulties and a strategic shift. However, the company has since recovered and is now prioritizing international growth.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Poor State of Iyana Church-Olodo Road Frustrates Passengers and DriversPassengers and drivers express anger and frustration over the poor state of the Iyana Church-Olodo Road in Ibadan, Nigeria. The road has been in a state of disrepair for a long time, causing damage to vehicles and inconveniencing residents.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian Railway Corporation Laments Vandalisation of Rail TracksThe Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has expressed concern over the vandalisation of its rail tracks, resulting in the loss of 100,000 clips on Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna train services. The NRC is working to restore the tracks and has faced challenges in its operations due to the vandalism.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »