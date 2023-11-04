Expired drugs worth over N200million destroyed at hospital

The disclosure came as the management embarked on the destruction of expired drugs and consumables worth over N200million at the hospital. The chief medical director, Dr.

Stephen Hwande who disclosed this while conducting journalists round the heap of the expired drugs a few minutes before destruction also said; “I came in here two weeks ago with the mandate given to me by Governor Hyacinth Alia to revamp and restore the dignity of the hospital, so on assumption of duty I went round with the management team and discovered all these, which to me is an eyesore to the hospital, and to start on a clean note we decided to destroy the expired drugs today in line with global best practices. Dr. Hwande said they had written to the Benue State Police Command to give them permission to dispose the unclaimed corpses. Our correspondent reports that some of the notable drugs and consumables destroyed include anti-hypertension, anti- malaria, urine bags, iodine, bandages, testing tubes and antibiotics among others

