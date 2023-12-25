Experts Call on Nigeria to Adopt Sweden's Tobacco Smoke-Free Economy

Experts have called on Nigeria to adopt Sweden’s Tobacco smoke-free economy, urging economic managers to take urgent steps to address the substantial economic loss of smoking combustible cigarettes in Nigeria through Tobacco Harm Reduction Policy.

Stakeholders in the Value Fronteira Limited as well as experts in Proshare, stressed the need to achieve a more vibrant economy by considering duplicating Sweden’s tobacco policy to achieve a smoke-free Nigeria in 2024, stressing that, the adverse effect of smoking combustible cigarettes is detrimental to economic growth such that it poses ecological challenge to the ecosystem. The stakeholders made the call at a roundtable forum event on Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) with the theme: ‘The Impact of Harm Reduction Strategies on Smoking Cessation’ in Lagos. Speaking earlier in his remarks, president of ValueFronteira Limited, Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike- Muonso said, while tobacco use remained a public health concern in Nigeria, smoking reduces economic resilient and poses a staggering productivity in a country’s labour forc





