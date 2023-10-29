Expert tasks govt on policies, enabling environment for pharmaceutical companies

He pointed out that despite its large population, Nigeria imports 70 percent of its drug needs from countries like India, China, Germany, the United States, Pakistan, and Netherlands, spending billions of naira in the process.

Ekundayo made this known at the neo-presol product relaunch, a bodycare lotion, asking the Federal Government to review import duties on raw materials for the production of drugs in the country. He expressed dismay that prices of drugs have gone up as a result of the currency issue, noting that if nothing is done urgently, it could unleash hardship on the people before long.

Ekundayo noted that the last few years have been very difficult for operator in the pharmaceutical sector starting with COVID-19 pandemic. Anti -graft group urge Tinubu to be wary of undue Interferences by aides over oil and gas Pre-Shipment Contract Award headtopics.com

Transparency Alliance Network has raised alarm over alleged attempts by vested interests in the presidency to subvert the concluded bidding process to engage consultants for the Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents

The Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners of Nigeria (C-ISOWN), has solicited Federal Government`s support on training and retraining of practitioners to maintain minimum standard and uniform practice.Olufemi Fasehun petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over a land-grabbing matter involving the police and Egunaye family of Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos. headtopics.com

The African Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), has called on Nigeria government as well as the United Kingdom to expose and prosecute individuals behind the Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) gas project scandal.The Kano State Head of Service, Alh. Usman Bala, has denied claim insinuating that he was frustrated by some powerful members of Kwankwasiyya to bow out of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) administration.

Schools Sports: Expert Tasks Administrators On Talents DiscoveryThe holistic rejuvenation of schools and grassroots sports have again been identified as the missing piece of the jigsaw, if Nigeria is to sustain efforts Read more ⮕

HPV vaccine: Expert calls for increased sensitisationA Professor of Radiology, Ifeoma Okoye, has called for increased sensitisation and public engagement to refute misinformation and myths about the Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.[ad]Okoye, Director, University of Nigeria Nsukka Centre for Clinical Trials, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos. Read more ⮕

Bayelsa election: PDP sympathises with APC, AIT over campaign director’s deathThe Nation Newspaper Bayelsa election: PDP sympathises with APC, AIT over campaign director’s death Read more ⮕

Anu Adelakun, pioneer TheCable video director, wins environmental journalism awardNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Bayelsa APC Media And Publicity Campaign Director Dies In Boat MishapTukuwei was 36 years old at the time of his demise and hails from Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Read more ⮕

APC media campaign director, Peremobowei Tobi Tukuwei, dies in Bayelsa boat mishapA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕