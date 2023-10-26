EXCLUSIVE: DSS to handover Ex-CBN Boss, Emefiele to EFCC

Barring any last-minute changes, the Department of State Security Services, DSS is set to release the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

According to Sources in the Presidency and the Ministry of Justice, Emefiele will be officially handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC later today. This development is coming a day after the release of Ex-EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

This newspaper recalls that Emefiele has been in the custody of the DSS since June 10th over his alleged involvement in Fraud and Several other offenses. On July 25, Emefiele was arraigned on a two-count charge headtopics.com

over “illegal possession” of firearms at a federal high court in Ikoyi and was granted N20 million bail. Nicholas Oweibo, the presiding judge, had ordered that Emefiele should be kept in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service pending the fulfillment of his bail conditions.

But the DSS insisted that Emefiele must return to its custody, a development that led to the face-off between the secret police and prison officials.‘Japa’: Sweden to fast-track work visas within 30 days for Nigerians, others headtopics.com

Read more:

NigeriaNewsdesk »

BREAKING: DSS Frees Former EFCC Boss, Bawa [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Ex-EFCC boss, Bawa released from DSS detentionThe immediate-past chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdurasheed Bawa, has been released from detention. Read more ⮕

DSS confirms release of former EFCC boss, BawaThe Department of State Services (DSS) has formally confirmed the release of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa. Read more ⮕

DSS releases Bawa 134 days afterThe Nation Newspaper DSS releases Bawa 134 days after Read more ⮕

DSS Releases Ex-EFCC Chairman Bawa After Over 100 Days In CustodyBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

DSS releases former EFCC chairman BawaThe Department of State Service (DSS) Wednesday evening freed Abdulrasheed Bawa, the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Read more ⮕