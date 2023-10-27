Excitement As Aiteo Launches New Nembe Creek Blend

Aiteo, founded by Nigerian oil magnate, Benedict Peters, has resolved to revamp the hitherto inactive Nembe Creek, among other innovative solutions aimed at repositioning the sector.

This ingenious crude transport model, it was learnt, will help guarantee higher production and boost the forex market stability in the country.The launch has caused excitement among critical industry players who view the development as a game-changer.The new approach adopted by the firm is to use smaller vessels to navigate the waterways of the Niger Delta and ensure the uninterrupted flow of Nembe Creek oil.The innovative oil blend was designed to overcome existing barriers.

The firm’s strategic approach, it was further learnt, also includes the deployment of a floating storage offloading vessel, the Galilean 7, positioned near the Brass terminal.Meanwhile, a group of ethnic youth leaders in the country has hailed Aiteo’s founder, Benedict Peters, over what it described as his ingenious business model. headtopics.com

The NEYLC, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, made their position known in a statement signed by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and Head of Coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiama, on Sunday.

“We are of the view that this giant step will go a long way in repositioning the nation’s oil sector and ultimately lead to a significant increase in oil production.

