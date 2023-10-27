Examining the 10th senate's prescription for Nigeria's electoral deficiencies

From Friday, October 20, 2023, to Sunday, October 22, 2023, the iconic and luxurious Four Points by Sheraton, tucked in the heart of the ancient yet bubbling city of Ikot Ekpene, played host to members of Nigeria’s topmost legislature.

About six months ago, Nigerians participated in general elections which were held throughout the federation. Fallouts of the polls include a litany of court cases that have seen most politicians temporarily relocating to courtrooms to either “seek redress”, or “defend their mandate.” Chief among the reasons for this is the contentious issue of real-time electronic transmission of results.

However, given the inherent advantages of electronic collation and transmission, the senators, at the summit, resolved to make it mandatory from the next general elections in 2027, including the uploading of polling unit-level results and result sheets used at different levels of result collation. Such a lofty resolution is hereby endorsed by me. Transparency shall be enhanced. headtopics.com

In terms of contributions to the economy of their home countries, Nigerians in Diasporans are at the forefront. A World Bank report published in 2021 revealed that Nigerians in Diaspora remitted $65.34bn in three years (2019-2021), to boost the economy of their home country. The report added that in the years under review, on a per-person average, Nigeria received more Diaspora remittances than India and Bangladesh – other top destinations of Diaspora remittances.

The 10th Senate also stipulated sanctions for failure to submit the register of party members not later than 30 days before the date of party primaries, congresses, or conventions in relation to Section 77(3) EA22, which the political parties have observed in the breach in the 2023 elections without penalty. If implemented, this would go a long way to curb the excesses of most political parties, aspirants, and/or candidates. headtopics.com

