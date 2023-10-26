Ex-Vice Chairman, Lukman, Decries Imposition In APC

A former national vice chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Moh’d Lukman, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stop promoting culture of imposition in the governing party.

According to him, the situation in APC after 10 years of existence as a party and eight years as a ruling party was gradually catching up with low standards set by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during its 16-year rule.

In a statement he issued yesterday, Lukman said it was unacceptable that the president would inspire party members to fight against the culture of imposition, only for him to initiate actions that risk compromising him as a leader who tolerates and promotes imposition within the APC. headtopics.com

The statement titled, “APC: The Inconvenient Reality”, warned that the party would end up betraying all the goodwill of Nigerians if care was not taken.The former director general of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) noted: “Since the emergence of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the new moral leader of the APC produces a new reality whereby potential infractions may be created by initiatives directly coming from the President himself.

“Even when for instance, the North-Central remained shut out of consideration from any of the key positions in the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly, the position of National Chairman is being occupied by Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje from Kano State, North-West with North-Central completely marginalised both in the party and in the APC controlled federal government led by President Asiwaju Tinubu. headtopics.com

“It is also unacceptable that President Asiwaju Tinubu will inspire us to fight against the culture of imposition, only for him to initiate actions that risk compromising him as a leader who tolerates, if not promotes imposition within the APC.”

