Ex-president Jonathan, Wife mourn late Amanyanabo of Kalabari, pledge support to family

Former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience, have pledged support for the burials of the late Amanyanabo of Kalabari Kingdom, describing the late Monarch as a King among Kings. as not just a loss to the traditional institution in the country, but a loss to humanity and the academic community.
However, in his condolence letter he personally signed, the former president said the late monarch will be greatly remembered for his contribution to the development of the academic sector in the country.
The letter sighted by our correspondent in Abuja reads “On behalf of my family, I condole with the Princewill family and entire Kalabari kingdom as your beloved father, Patriarch and Amayanabo of the Kalabari kingdom, His Serene Majesty, King Prof. Theophilus Jacob Tom Princewill, JP, CFR. Amachree XI is laid to rest. headtopics.com
“He will be fondly remembered for his contribution to national development throughout his career in academia where he occupied several strategic positions in which he excelled. His achievements earned him a place in the history of our great country and the award of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) in 2011.
In her remarks, former first Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan to Grace Kalabari assured that the Jonathan family will fully be part of the burial of the late Monarch. Earlier, the chairman of the burial committee and only child of the monarch, Prince Tonye Princewill briefes the Jonathan family on preparation for the final rights of the King while inviting them to be part of the event. headtopics.com
In his speech, the Chairman of the media sub-committee, Opunabo Inko-Tariah, invoked the assistance of the former president in ensuring the king is given a befitting farewell.