Ex-president Jonathan, Wife mourn late Amanyanabo of Kalabari, pledge support to family

Former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience, have pledged support for the burials of the late Amanyanabo of Kalabari Kingdom, describing the late Monarch as a King among Kings. as not just a loss to the traditional institution in the country, but a loss to humanity and the academic community.

However, in his condolence letter he personally signed, the former president said the late monarch will be greatly remembered for his contribution to the development of the academic sector in the country.

The letter sighted by our correspondent in Abuja reads “On behalf of my family, I condole with the Princewill family and entire Kalabari kingdom as your beloved father, Patriarch and Amayanabo of the Kalabari kingdom, His Serene Majesty, King Prof. Theophilus Jacob Tom Princewill, JP, CFR. Amachree XI is laid to rest. headtopics.com

“He will be fondly remembered for his contribution to national development throughout his career in academia where he occupied several strategic positions in which he excelled. His achievements earned him a place in the history of our great country and the award of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) in 2011.

In her remarks, former first Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan to Grace Kalabari assured that the Jonathan family will fully be part of the burial of the late Monarch. Earlier, the chairman of the burial committee and only child of the monarch, Prince Tonye Princewill briefes the Jonathan family on preparation for the final rights of the King while inviting them to be part of the event. headtopics.com

In his speech, the Chairman of the media sub-committee, Opunabo Inko-Tariah, invoked the assistance of the former president in ensuring the king is given a befitting farewell.

King Princewill’s Death, Loss To Humanity, Academic CommunityFormer president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has described the death of the Amanyabo of Kalabari Kingdom in Rivers State, King Theophilus Princewill, as not just a Read more ⮕

Gowon, Jonathan, Danjuma Call For Religious HarmonyFormer Nigerian leaders, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), Dr Goodluck Jonathan and former minister of defence, General Theophilus Danjuma, have called for Read more ⮕

UPDATED: Jonathan visits Tinubu, charges political class, ex-presidents to unite for citizens’ comfortThe Nation Newspaper UPDATED: Jonathan visits Tinubu, charges political class, ex-presidents to unite for citizens' comfort Read more ⮕

Elections Are Over, We Must Move Forward – Jonathan Says After Visiting TinubuBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Jonathan visits President Tinubu at Aso RockThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Jonathan visits President Tinubu at Aso Rock Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Ex-President Jonathan Visits President Tinubu at State House [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕