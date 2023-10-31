Ex-NNPP National chairman, Kaduna governorship candidate, Joins APC

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mr Alkali said they joined the APC because it is a viable party to pursue their political needs. “The good news we are bringing to you and to the APC today is that we are here just as representatives of the multitude of hundreds of thousands of our supporters, friends, associates and well wishers within the NNPP and PDP nationwide who were earnestly waiting for this historic day.
Mr Alkali resigned his membership of the NNPP in March stating that he stepped down to give a younger member the chance to build the party. “To achieve this, we must think ahead and plan ahead. And the time is now. Our great party, the New Nigeria People’s Party, will require major and fundamental structural and systemic changes and reorganization at all levels of the party in order to strengthen its base, improve its operational capabilities and generally enhance its competitive advantage over and above all the other 17 political parties on the INEC nominal roll,” Mr Alkali said while resigning from the NNPP.
