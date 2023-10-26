Ex-Head of Civil Service Adamu Fika dies at 90

His death was announced on Tuesday night by the Secretary, Fika Emirate Council, Potiskum, Yobe State, Ali Gimba Fika in a statement.The late Mallam Fika, the Waziri of Fika was a renowned and seasoned educationist and administrator.

He attended Fika Elementary School, 1941-45 ; Borno Middle School, Maiduguri, 1947 for his primary education, Kaduna Government College (now Barewa College, Zaria), 1948 – 1951 and Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology, Zaria, 1952-53;

The former Head of Service was appointed Mathematics and Physics Teacher, by his alma mater Barewa College, Zaria in 1956.Fika was also the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). headtopics.com

He also served as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF) and made invaluable contributions to the nation’s development. He was revered for his dedication, integrity, and leadership skills, making him a highly respected national figure, especially in the North.

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Tinubu, Buhari salute ex- Head of ServiceThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu, Buhari salute ex- Head of Service Read more ⮕

Champions League: Sevilla Vs. Arsenal Preview, Head-to-Head, StatsSevilla will hope to end their barren run in Group B of the UEFA Champions League when they host Arsenal on Tuesday night. Read more ⮕

Ex SGF Adamu Fika dies at 90The Nation Newspaper Ex SGF Adamu Fika dies at 90 Read more ⮕

Tinubu seeks speedy confirmation of Adamu Aliyu As ICPC ChairPresident Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate for speedy confirmation of the appointment of Adamu Aliyu as Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC. Read more ⮕

Barau mourns elder statesman Adamu FikaThe Nation Newspaper Barau mourns elder statesman Adamu Fika Read more ⮕

Northern Govs, Others Mourn Former SGF, Adamu FikaPresident Bola Tinubu and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni have expressed grief over the passing of Alhaji Adamu Fika, elder statesman and one-time head of Read more ⮕