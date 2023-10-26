Ex-Deputy Governors urges establishment of constitutional courts for speedy settlement of electoral cases

The Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria (FFDGN) has called for the establishment of a Constitutional Court to handle electoral litigations within three months before swearing in of those elected. The forum in a communique issued by Chief Chris A. Akomas, also demanded an amendment of the Constitution to provide clear roles for Deputy…

The forum in a communique issued by Chief Chris A. Akomas, also demanded an amendment of the Constitution to provide clear roles for Deputy Governors in the country. It was also resolve at the parley graced by the former President Goodluck Jonathan that Governors should engage their Deputies through effective delegation to utilise their skills, knowledge and competences for good governance of their respective states.

They called on Governors and their Deputies to engage in seamless pursuit of their governance agenda as a team for the sustenance of unity and political inclusiveness. Participants, at the Conference which was chaired by Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice includes Senator George Akume, the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Alhaji Abdullahi mar Ganduje. headtopics.com

The MOMENTUM Routine Immunisation Transformation and Equity (M-RITE) project, in partnership with the Jigawa government, has concluded plans to carry out a study aimed at improving routine immunisation in the state.

Justice Yelim Bogoro of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has adjourned till December 11 to further hear a suit between Anchorage Leisures Ltd and two others and Ecobank Nigeria Ltd concerning a disputed multi-billion naira debt owed the bank. The suit, marked FHC/L/CS/352/2023 resumed on Wednesday after the last hearing in July, 2023. Bode Olanipekun… headtopics.com

