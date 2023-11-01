Ex-Aide Accuses Obaseki Of Neglecting Akoko-Edo Council

Recall that Obaseki made this claim in Igarra, the headquarters of Akoko-Edo local government area when he swore in his new senior special assistants (SSAs) and special assistants (SAs). In a statement signed by Akerele and made available to journalists in Benin City yesterday, he said the office of the CoS is a personal choice of the governor and not a mandate of the people.

He said, “Is my appointment the beginning and end of development for the Akoko-Edo people? Why can’t the governor wake up to the reality of my voluntary resignation? I have moved on.

“This is the same local government where kidnappers have taken over farm lands, the same local government where the roads are in dilapidated state, schools have no teachers and where young graduates and youths are jobless and the technical college abandoned while there has not been any new projects initiated to stimulate economic growth and development yet it is convenient for His Excellency to always visit for reasons as low as inaugurating SAs and SSAs or coming to hold PDP meetings with...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Edo assembly has no rift with ObasekiA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Edo Assembly Has No Rift With ObasekiSpeaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has said there is no rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and the lawmakers contrary to speculations

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Edo 2024: Auchi Monarch Prays For Imansuangbon, Backs Edo Central Gov'ship BidThe Otaru of Auchi Kingdom in Etsako West local government area of Edo State, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III, has offered prayers for the governorship

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: [BREAKING] Fubara, Adeleke, Obaseki, others meet in Abuja over Rivers crisisRivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki have arrived at Oyo State Governors Lodge in Abuja for the party’s forum meeting.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Autonomy: Oyo, Edo, Kano, Ogun, Ondo Assembly workers begin indefinite strikeA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: BOWFT 2023: It’s Edo Queens versus Bayelsa finalThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕