Evoke Social Change With Artificial Intelligence, Experts Urge Firms

Also speaking, Principal Partner of Cubed Integrated Management Consulting, David Adeoye who spoke as the keynote speaker, emphasized the need for African creative experts to embrace AI. The group CEO of Corporate Shepherds Limited, Idoreyen Enang reiterated that AI is not new and highlighted its origins in inventions such as smartphones and smart TVs. He stressed that the future is predictable.

Software Engineer at Microsoft, Chisom Nwokwu stated that AI is primarily about collecting data and called for increased awareness and education on the new development.

