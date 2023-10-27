Europa League: Boniface receives top scorer award for last season

The 22-year-old was presented with the award ahead of Bayer Leverkusen's home clash against Qarabag at the BayArena on Thursday night.

Boniface's impressive performance earned him a move from Belgian Pro League club, Union St Gilloise to Leverkusen in the summer. The Nigerian striker has already registered two goals and an assist in three outings for Die Werkself this season.

