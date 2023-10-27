Europa Conference League: Torunarigha relishes Gent’s big win against Breidablik

The 26-year-old reflected on the performance of his side in the game. “We're all happy. Today we were focused from the first minute and we immediately took control of the match.

Not much later the first, second and third goals followed. A big relief. After half-time we could score even more.. it's a good result,' he told the club's official website. Gent will now shift attention to the league clash against Standard Liege on Sunday.

