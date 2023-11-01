EU bans Meta’s use of personal data for behavioural advertising

“Meta has already announced that we will give people in the EU and EEA the opportunity to consent and, in November, will offer a subscriptions model to comply with regulatory requirements,” a Meta representative said.

“This development unjustifiably ignores that careful and robust regulatory process,” the company representative added. The EDPB decision forces Ireland’s data regulator, which has authority over Meta’s operations in Europe, to take final measures on the issue within two weeks, with a ban to enter force a week later.

“The EDPB takes note of Meta’s proposal to rely on a consent based approach as legal basis” and said this was being evaluated. Losing the ability to target ads may deal a financial blow to Meta if advertisers reduce their spending more than Europeans shell out 9.99 euros ($10.50) a month on the web, or 12.99 euros on mobile phones, for an ad-free experience.

