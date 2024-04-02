Estate demolished despite court order, says project manager

Chukwudubem Ezekwelu, the firm’s project manager, the estate situated at plot 581, cadastral zone, Kugbo, with registration number FCDA/DC/BP/ASD/29163, was demolished despite “authentic and lawful title and approvals on the property”.He said the estate developers presented a substantive court order from an FCT high court to prevent the demolition of the property, but officials of the development control department of the FCDA “rebuffed and ignored” it.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday in Abuja, Wike there was no minister in the FCT during the period which the land was allocated to the estate developers.The minister said he had a meeting with estate developers and instructed them to halt construction on their sites until a final decision is taken. “They (estate developers) came with their lawyers, senior advocates, and I said look, what is this? Company A presented their own (documents), company B presented their own, company C, company D, company E,” Wike sai

