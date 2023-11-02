Era of arbitrary seizure of suspects’ passports over, says EFCC

A statement by the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, assured that there would be “no more blanket arrest and detention of suspects”. The statement reads: “The EFCC has reviewed its guidelines on arrest, bail and processing of suspects. The review, which is premised on the need to adhere to the Rule of Law and international best practices in the treatment of suspects, was rolled out on October 31 across all commands.

“In the new guidelines, premium attention is focused on the rights of suspects, especially where arrest, detention and bail is concerned. Operational activities are to be tailored towards relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2011 and the EFCC’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).“Specifically, operatives of the commission are not allowed to demand for professional certificates of sureties as a bail condition.

“Director, Legal and Prosecution Department of the commission, as well as the commander Silvanus Tahir (SAN), cautioned that bail conditions served on suspects must be reasonable and practicable to be fulfilled by suspects and their sureties. Detention of suspects without a remand warrant for unreasonable length of time beyond the constitutionally allowed period must stop forthwith.”

“Officers are also warned against unwarranted violation of rights of suspects. There must be professionalism in all operational activities; it is time to have a paradigm shift and change the narrative. Henceforth, professionalism shall be the watchword.”

