ERA/FoEN Calls on National Assembly to Hold IOCs Accountable for Environmental Damages

Environmental Rights Action/ Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), yesterday, called on National Assembly to start a legislative process that would hold IOCs accountable for the environmental damages they had done in the country. ERA/FoEN also called for the establishment of an environmental restoration fund to tackle the issues of environmental pollution before proposals for divestment are concluded.

ERA/FoEN Executive Director, Chima Williams, disclosed this at a webinar discussion with the theme: “Time for a Legislative Pathway on IOC Divestment in the Niger Delta,” which was attended by civil society groups, and media practitioner

