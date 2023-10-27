EPL: You need to find solutions – Merson issues warning to Arsenal star

Merson said Saka needs to ‘come up with solutions’ when the Gunners face Sheffield at Emirates after the England international was largely kept quiet by Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella in Arsenal’s last Premier League 2-2 draw with the Blues. Recall that Saka provided an assist as Arsenal drew with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weakened. But his overall display was far from his best as he was largely kept quiet by Cucurella.

“Bukayo Saka earned his reputation as one of the biggest matchwinners in the Premier League, so teams will start to highlight him,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “He’s got to come up with solutions, as Marc Cucurella marked him out of the game the other day. “Saka will be singled out by opposition managers when it comes to their team talks and they might even double up on him, it’s up to him to find solutions to make things happen for his team.

