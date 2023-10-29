EPL Wrap: Haaland’s brace secures City’s away win at Old Trafford

The match, intended as a tribute to the late Sir Bobby Charlton, turned into a lopsided contest, concluding with a 3-0 victory for the Cityzens. Erling Haaland opened the scoring for the visitors with a penalty at Old Trafford and secured a brace, bringing his tally to 20 away goals in 23 appearances. Haaland also contributed with an assist to Phil Foden.

However, just five minutes later, Andre Onana was called into action to make a double save from City’s attack. He first parried Phil Foden’s header before denying Erling Haaland’s follow-up attempt. But City’s wait for an opener didn’t last much longer. In the 26th minute, VAR awarded a penalty after Rasmus Hojlund’s foul on Rodri. Haaland converted the penalty, putting City ahead.

The second half witnessed a relentless City side continuing to dominate. Just four minutes into the half, Erling Haaland netted his brace with a header from Bernardo Silva’s cross. At Anfield, Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool. Awoniyi played for 21 minutes, while his Nigerian counterpart, Ola Aina, started and played until the 69th minute. headtopics.com

EPL: Nketiah scores hattrick as Arsenal thump SheffieldThe Nation Newspaper EPL: Nketiah scores hattrick as Arsenal thump Sheffield Read more ⮕

EPL: Brentford punish wasteful ChelseaThe Nation Newspaper EPL: Brentford punish wasteful Chelsea Read more ⮕

Man Utd vs Man City: EPL rivals go to war at Old TraffordManchester United's mini revival will be tested by the visit of Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Erik ten Hag's men have begun this season in an unconvincing manner. Ahead of this Derby, United have already lost four times in the league. Read more ⮕

EPL: Why Brentford beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford BridgeChelsea boss, Mauricio Pochettino, has explained why his team lost 2-0 against Brentford in Saturday’s Premier League tie. Pochettino watched as two goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo ensured Brentford defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Read more ⮕

EPL: ‘Bad luck, he needs to adapt’ – Pochettino on Chelsea star after Brentford defeatChelsea boss, Mauricio Pochettino, has given his verdict on Nicolas Jackson after his team’s Premier League 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday. Read more ⮕

EPL: 3 matches we could see shock results this weekendThe English Premier League (EPL) match-day 10 started on Friday night as Tottenham Hotspur defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 in an away clash to maintain the number one position on the log. Manchester United and Manchester City will play the last Premier League game for this weekend’s fixture on Sunday at Old Trafford. Read more ⮕