EPL: Wenger names team that could win title ahead of Arsenal, Man City

Despite the departure of Harry Kane in the summer, Ange Postecoglou's men sit top of the league after 10 fixtures. 'Deeply, I believe Tottenham will be one of the contenders for the league. 'They bought Maddison, who is a great player.

He is that link from low midfield to high midfield and added some technical creativity to the team 'They bought Van de Ven, who I find absolutely exceptional. They had weaknesses there and last season Lloris had not the best of seasons as well. And the movement from Son into the middle looks very good,' Wenger said on beIN Sports.

EPL: Berbatov predicts Man Utd vs Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea fixturesFormer Manchester United striker, Dimitar Berbatov has predicted the Game Week 10 fixtures that will be played in the Premier League this weekend. The standout fixture is the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford, but this round of games will also see Arsenal host Sheffield United. Chelsea clash with Brentford and Liverpool welcome Nottingham Forest. Read more ⮕

EPL: Mark Lawrenson predicts results for Man Utd vs Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea fixturesFormer Liverpool star, Mark Lawrenson has predicted the outcome of this weekend's Premier League matches taking place across different grounds in England. Manchester United will host Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, while Chelsea will tackle Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Read more ⮕

EPL: Mark Lawrenson Predicts Results For Man Utd vs Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea FixturesFormer Liverpool star, Mark Lawrenson has predicted the outcome of this weekend’s Premier League matches taking place across different grounds in England. Read more ⮕

Man Utd vs Man City: EPL rivals go to war at Old TraffordManchester United's mini revival will be tested by the visit of Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Erik ten Hag's men have begun this season in an unconvincing manner. Ahead of this Derby, United have already lost four times in the league. Read more ⮕

EPL: Nketiah scores hattrick as Arsenal thump SheffieldThe Nation Newspaper EPL: Nketiah scores hattrick as Arsenal thump Sheffield Read more ⮕

EPL: Arteta reveals double injury blow for Arsenal ahead Sheffield United clashArsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has revealed he would be without Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey for the visit of Sheffield United on Saturday. Jesus hobbled off with a hamstring problem during their 2-1 win over Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Read more ⮕