EPL: We’ll take all three points at Old Trafford – Akanji warns Man Utd

The Switzerland international, who scored as Man City beat Young Boys 3-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, will miss the clash with Manchester United through suspension. Akanji had picked up a one-match domestic ban after being sent off in the closing stages of last weekend’s win over Brighton.

However, the 28-year-old is now backing Pep Guardiola’s men to beat Man United in front of their home fans. “It is going to be a big game, it is going to be tough, but I trust in our guys,” Akanji said as quoted by Independent UK ahead of the clash. “I think we are ready for this game and we are going to get the three points in an away game again.”

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Police parade 46-year-old man for defiling four-year-old girlThe Police in Delta State have paraded 46-year-old proprietor of the Great Leader International School, Agbor, Innocent Ezeukwu, for allegedly defiling a four-year-old child. Read more ⮕

EPL: They have zero chance – Tim Sherwood predicts winner of Man Utd, City clashFormer Tottenham Hotspur manager, Tim Sherwood has predicted Manchester City to beat Manchester United when both teams clash in a Premier League derby this weekend. Sherwood believes Man United have a zero chance against Pep Guardiola's side. Man United will host their Premier League rivals Man City on Sunday at Old Trafford. Read more ⮕

Police confirm death of three-year-old Aba pupil, after fall from school buildingThe Abia State Police Command has confirmed the death of a three-year-old child, David Jacob Etim, after his fall from his school's building in Aba, describing the incident as 'sudden and unnatural death'. Read more ⮕

18-yr-old nursing mother detained in Delta hospital over unpaid billsToyin Oluwagbemiga, an 18-year-old nursing mother, and her infant have been detained at the Trinity Hospital Read more ⮕

UCL: Copenhagen coach, Neestrup identifies Man Utd’s biggest strengthFC Copenhagen manager, Jacob Neestrup has labelled striker Rasmus Hojlund as the ‘biggest strength’ in Manchester United’s squad. Neestrup stated this ahead of Copenhagen’s UEFA Champions League clash with Man United on Tuesday night at Old Trafford. Read more ⮕

How 78-year-old woman was raped to death in LagosAn Investigative Police Officer (IPO), ASP Babatunde Ashifat, on Tuesday told an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court how one Jelili Lawal allegedly raped a 78-year-old woman to death. Ashifat was led in evidence by Lagos State counsel, Ms Bukola Okeowo, at the resumed trial of Lawal for rape. Read more ⮕