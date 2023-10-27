EPL table: Guardiola speaks on teams to challenge for title

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Man City’s Premier League derby with Manchester United on Sunday, the former Barcelona manager said: 'It's too early. All the teams are there because the teams are a little bit behind. Many things can happen in nine games, based on my experience. We have been behind with few points in February and March and have been able to win in the end.' He added: 'We just have to improve our football game and mentality.

I want to see how our mentality on Sunday is at Old Trafford. We won a lot and it is not about winning now; I want to see my team in big scenarios, the right mentality, the right way. 'All the time, when you get the fixtures, United are a contender. Ask me a question with nine games left, and I will ask if they are contenders but, late October, it is not going to happen.' Man City are currently in the second position on the Premier League table, while Man United are in 8th position.

