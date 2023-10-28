EPL: Pochettino apologises to Brentford after Chelsea’s 2-0 loss

Chelsea have been overtaken in the Premier League table by their west London neighbours, slipping down to 11th position after losing at Stamford Bridge for the third time this season. Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbuemo scored for the visitors against Chelsea. During the encounter, Perez was sent off by referee Simon Hooper after he clashed with Brentford’s coaching staff in the second half.

However, Pochettino has now apologised on behalf of his long-serving assistant, saying he was simply trying to get the ball back quickly from in front of Brentford’s dugout so Chelsea could restart the match in their search for an equaliser that never came. Perez usually joins Pochettino at his press conferences to provide translation assistance but was not present after the match, with the Argentine saying: “Yeah, because in the rules he cannot go to the .

