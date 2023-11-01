EPL: Onana takes decision on leaving Man Utd for AFCON next year

2 million deal from Inter Milan, was expected to miss the tournament after a bust-up with head coach Rigobert Song at the 2022 World Cup. The incident saw him leave Cameroon's camp in Qatar to fly back home. But Onana made his return as the Indomitable Lions crushed Buruni 3-0 in September and played in the 1-0 defeat to Senegal in a friendly this month.

