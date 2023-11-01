EPL: Not playing best football normal – Sagna defends Arsenal midfielder, Odegaard

Players will always be criticised and people will always have opinions ,” Sagna told Genting Casino. “It is human nature to question why a player that has performed so brilliantly is not doing so well at any given moment, but if you looked at Odegaard’s last 100 games for Arsenal, you could say that in 95 of them, he has been amazing. “It is possible for a player to have a few bad games. At the moment, Odegaard isn’t playing his best football, but that is normal.

