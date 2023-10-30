EPL: No hope, I feel sorry for them – Wenger highlights mistakes Man Utd made against City

However, Wenger believes Man United’s inability to build up play from the back dented the confidence of the players. According to him, there was a disconnect between Man United’s attacking and defensive players which allowed Man City too much space during the encounter. Speaking on belN Sports, the Frenchman insisted that Erik ten Hag’s side had no hope during the clash, adding that he felt sorry for them.

This team has lost confidence, quality and even spirit today. I would say it was not a great fighting spirit from Man United, on top of that. “I believe where Man United suffers a lot, first of all is about the quality, the individual quality of the players. “And I felt today they were very poor at building the game up from the back. They gave the ball so many times to the goalkeeper when they had possibilities to play forward. I would say it started there.

