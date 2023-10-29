EPL: Nketiah Scores First Hat-Trick In Arsenal Victory Over Sheffield

He opened the scoring with a deft touch and swivelled finish after Declan Rice’s threaded ball caught out the United defence.

Nketiah’s thumping effort into the roof of the net increased Arsenal’s lead against Paul Heckingbottom’s struggling side. A sensational strike from 25 yards completed a perfect afternoon for the England forward, who has five league goals this season.Fabio Vieira scored a late penalty after the video assistant referee (VAR) adjudged Oliver Norwood to have fouled him inside the area.

Takehiro Tomiyasu got on the end of a flick from Mohamed Elneny and poked home from a corner in stoppage time.

