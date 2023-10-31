EPL: Money Man Utd will pay to sack Ten Hag revealed

With the prospect of Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking over the club’s football operations, Ten Hag's long-term future is already in severe doubt. Ten Hag is under contract until the summer of 2025 and earns £9 million a year. United would need to pay up his guaranteed salary and that is before factoring in the costs of cutting ties with backroom staff.

